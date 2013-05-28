FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 28
#Market News
May 28, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Citing heavy losses in its electronics business, analysts say Sony should concentrate its efforts where they pay: selling life, auto and health insurance. ()

* Urenco, the global leader in the uranium enrichment industry, wants to sell for reasons of geopolitics, economics and the notion of an energy source that could turn deadly. ()

* As part of the new health care law, companies that offer high-end health care plans to their employees will face a 40 percent tax in 2018, and many are scaling back some benefits. ()

* A Supreme Court case on considering race as a factor in university admissions has reignited debate on African-Americans’ progress in sought-after professions. ()

* Trade negotiations between Europe and China turned into an exchange of recriminations over what the Europeans insist is unfairly low pricing for Chinese solar panels. ()

* Investors with experience in technology companies are choosing to back multiple projects at one time, with more active roles than those of venture capitalists. ()

* By blending advanced computer vision techniques with low-cost video cameras, the Israeli company Mobileye is demonstrating how quickly autonomous driving can be commercialized. ()

