PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 30

* A Chinese takeover of a large American pork producer has prompted concern about China’s expanding role in the American food supply and the implications that might have for food safety. ()

* Internal documents offer a glimpse into the Obama administration’s decision-making as it weighed action against two British banks over money laundering. ()

* Experts say there are hundreds of Internet payment systems that do not require users to identify themselves, making it difficult to seize on money laundering operations. ()

* The European Central Bank warned on Wednesday that the euro zone’s slumping economy and a surge in problem loans were raising the risk of a renewed banking crisis, even as overall stress in the region’s financial markets had receded. ()

* Women are not only more likely to be the primary caregivers in a family. Increasingly, they are primary breadwinners, too. Four in 10 American households with children under age 18 now include a mother who is either the sole or primary earner for her family, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census and polling data released on Wednesday. This share, the highest on record, has quadrupled since 1960. ()

* The Obama administration issued a rule that employers could reward or penalize employees who meet specific standards related to their health. ()