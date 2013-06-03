PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Government officials, drug companies and medical experts are considering options to speed development of medicines to combat infections that have developed resistance to available countermeasures. ()

* The Justice Department’s lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc of colluding with publishers to raise e-book prices will begin this week. ()

* Steven Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors faces billions of dollars in withdrawals from investors by a Monday deadline, as over the next several weeks authorities decide whether to bring a criminal case against the hedge fund related to suspicious trading in two drug stocks. ()

* In a highly unusual move, the Food and Drug Administration has decided to reopen the case on GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes pill Avandia and will ask a committee whether it should reconsider the restrictions on the drug.

* Behind the bid for Smithfield Foods, America’s biggest pork producer, was a group of savvy investors and global deal makers who hold a substantial stake in the Chinese company. ()

* MSNBC experienced a ratings decline in the last two months as viewers turned away from politics. ()