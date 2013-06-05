FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Led by Lei Jun, China’s Xiaomi Technology, known for its popular and inexpensive smartphones, sold $2 billion in handsets in China last year, and he has carefully cultivated an image in the Steve Jobs mold. ()

* Jefferson County’s $4.2 billion municipal bankruptcy is the largest such filing in the history of United States, and it is being closely watched for the precedent it might set. ()

* United States President Barack Obama, in a series of executive actions, asked the patent office to take steps to block frivolous lawsuits filed by so-called patent trolls. ()

* Seven months before the core provisions of President Obama’s health care law are to take effect, most television advertising that mentions the law continues to come from its opponents. ()

* The glowing assessments of the Chinese poultry plant where more than 100 people were killed in a fiery explosion suggested government officials had missed problems. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
