FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* SAC, the hedge fund which is under investigation for insider trading, told employees in an email that it was stable despite a surge in investor withdrawals. ()

* The International Monetary Fund released an internal report that sharply criticizes its first bailout program for Greece, saying it seriously underestimated the severity of the country’s downturn. ()

* The Justice Department has claimed that the publishers used Apple Inc as a conduit to communicate with each other; Apple lawyers have sought to portray the conversations as normal business proceedings. ()

* Procter & Gamble has reorganized its business into four new divisions, the first big change since Alan Lafley returned as chief executive nearly two weeks ago. ()

* As Congress debates immigration, countries like Canada and Australia are trying to lure foreign entrepreneurs. But there is only one place they want to be. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.