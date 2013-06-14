FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 14
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Economists were encouraged by reports on Thursday that applications last week for unemployment benefits fell and that retail sales rose 0.6 percent in May from April.

()

* A top executive at Apple who was a close associate of Steve Jobs said on Thursday that he had thrown himself into negotiations with the major publishing houses as Apple entered the e-book market because “Steve was near the end of his life.” ()

* Gannett Co Inc agreed to buy Belo Corp for about $1.5 billion in cash, in a deal that almost doubles Gannett’s television operations. ()

* Institutional Shareholder Services, the proxy advisory firm, recommended that Clearwire shareholders reject a proposed takeover bid by Sprint Nextel worth $3.40 a share in light of a revised offer from Dish Network worth $4.40 a share. Clearwire’s board has recommended that its shareholders also vote in favor of the Dish bid over Sprint’s offer. ()

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said cosmetics company Revlon had agreed to pay an $850,000 penalty to settle accusations that it deceived shareholders and its independent directors in connection with a failed takeover attempt by billionaire Ronald Perelman. ()

* Media mogul Rupert Murdoch on Thursday filed for divorce in a New York State Supreme Court, saying his relationship with his wife of 14 years, Wendi, had “broken down.” ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.