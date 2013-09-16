PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Sunday, the Obama administration celebrated its successes in combating the recession, while acknowledging the difficulties that remain: while the corporate economy has rebounded strongly, the middle class and its aspirants continue to feel the squeeze of high unemployment and sluggish wage growth. ()

* Investors and deal makers hope that Twitter’s stock sale will help the once-soaring tech sector take flight again. Analysts have estimated that Twitter, the social network, could be valued at more than $10 billion and raise hundreds of millions of dollars, making it the biggest technology IPO since Facebook. ()

* Made-in-Taiwan chips are major components in many of the world’s PCs, smartphones, cameras and other gadgets. Why, then, has chip making lost its allure? Many semiconductor companies in Taiwan struggle with low profit margins or even lose money. At the same time, Silicon Valley giants like Google and Apple, whose wizardry would be impossible without the continuing innovations of the semiconductor industry, are sitting on so much cash they do not know what to do with it. ()

* The coal industry, feeling threatened by federal efforts to promote wind and solar power, has opened a counterattack by opposing President Obama’s nomination of a renewable electricity advocate to head the federal agency with jurisdiction over power lines. ()

* On Monday, Cumulus Media Inc, which operates 525 radio stations, will announce a deal with Rdio, a subscription music service from the founders of Skype, that will give Cumulus an online outlet and help Rdio compete against more established players like Spotify. ()