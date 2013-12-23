PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc and China Mobile, the largest wireless network in the world, announced a deal to bring the iPhone to the Chinese carrier on Jan. 17. An agreement with China Mobile could, at least initially, give Apple a big lift into the vast Chinese market, analysts say, increasing its worldwide sales. ()

* A plan by the Tribune Company to separate eight newspapers, including The Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune, from its more profitable digital and television businesses could threaten their survival, staff members, industry analysts and a congressman said last week. ()

* Tiffany & Company was ordered to pay Swatch Group about $449 million in compensation over a contractual dispute, the companies said Sunday. The dispute arose in 2011 when Swatch canceled its cooperation with Tiffany, saying the jeweler was in breach of contract because it was trying to “block and delay” a joint venture that both companies had entered in 2007. ()

* The police in Bangladesh charged the owners of a garment factory and 11 of their employees with culpable homicide in the deaths of 112 workers in a fire last year that came to symbolize the appalling working conditions in the country’s dominant textile industry. The fire in Bangladesh, the No. 2 exporter of apparel after China, also revealed the poor controls that top retailers had throughout their supply chain. ()

* A former United States air base in neighboring Río Hato is set to reopen as an international airport, capable of handling direct flights from Canada and the United States. And the increased traffic is expected to bring more vacation home development in Farallón, best known for its white sandy beach, a rarity along Panama’s coast. ()