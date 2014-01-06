FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 6
#Market News
January 6, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $2 billion settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case. ()

* Ireland is using grants and tax breaks to help small start-ups compete with Silicon Valley giants that employ thousands in Dublin. ()

* A number of changes in the capital markets, the venture capital industry and the public equity markets have conspired to make it easier than ever for unproven start-ups to be valued at $1 billion or more. However, some consider this a sign of too much money is chasing too few good ideas and fear a new dot-com bubble. ()

* TV makers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be showing off a range of sets that can connect to the Internet and run apps. ()

* Alumni of ThinkFilm, a small, short-lived movie distributor, have become a force in an industry that has been learning to think smaller, make do with less and live more by wit than a fat bankroll. ()

* Two Harvard economists conclude in a new study that, relative to previous American financial crises, the current economy is doing substantially better. ()

