PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset management company, agreed to end its practice of surveying Wall Street analysts to get clues about their views on companies before those changes are publicly issued. ()

* The Federal Reserve’s decision in December to taper its bond-buying campaign reflected increased confidence in the economy and continued uneasiness about the stimulus effort, according to an official account of the December meeting. ()

* IBM announced a separate business division for Watson, its combination of powerful data-processing capabilities and software, and $1 billion as investment for it. The new division will have 2,500 employees, including programmers, researchers and experts, and will be located near the East Village in New York City.()

* T-Mobile US Inc said it would cover the termination fees for individuals as well as up to five lines per family for consumers who leave their carrier. Customers can receive up to $650 in credit after trading in their phone. ()

* Macy’s Inc reported solid holiday sales and announced several cost-cutting measures, including plans to lay off 2,500 employees. Macy’s also said it would close stores in certain locations early this spring - in Irondequoit, New York, for example, and Murray, Utah - while opening Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores in other areas. ()

* Barnes & Noble named Michael Huseby, the head of its digital division, as its new chief executive, a job that has been vacant since William Lynch abruptly resigned from the company in July. ()

* Luntz Global’s founder Frank Luntz is selling a majority of his stake in the marketing consultancy firm to advertising company MDC Partners. The Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ()