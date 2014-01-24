PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In her first extended public comments since taking over General Motors Co, Mary T. Barra vowed to quicken the company’s comeback from bankruptcy with improved products, better brands and consistently profitable operations around the world. ()

* Whistle-blower lawsuits claim Health Management Associates Inc tried to inflate its Medicare and Medicaid payments by admitting more patients. ()

* The theft of consumer data from luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC appears to have involved 1.1 million credit and debit cards. ()

* Coca-Cola and other corporations are starting to see global warming as an economically disruptive force affecting commodity costs and supply chains. ()

* Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said that lawful marijuana businesses should have access to the American banking system and that the government would soon offer rules to help them gain it. ()

* Senator Edward J. Markey asked regulators to look into Herbalife Ltd, the company that has been in the cross hairs of hedge fund manager William A. Ackman. ()

* Sidney Gilman, the prosecution’s top witness in Mathew Martoma’s insider trial, said F.B.I. agents told him that the government’s true target was Steven A. Cohen, SAC’s billionaire founder. ()

* William S Simon, chief executive of Walmart for the United States, said on Thursday at the United States Conference of Mayors that the company was providing a $10 million fund to promote manufacturing in a public push to sell more American-made products. ()

* A year after an embarrassing trading blowup led to millions of dollars being docked from Jamie Dimon’s paycheck, the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase is getting a raise. ()