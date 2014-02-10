PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A confidential email has revealed that a top Chinese regulator directly asked Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive, for a “favor” to hire a young job applicant. The applicant, a family friend of the regulator, now works at JPMorgan. ()

* The telecommunications, media and Internet industries will be watching to see how Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), responds to last month’s federal appeals court decision that invalidated the rules created by the FCC in 2011 to maintain an open Internet. ()

* Bill Keller, a columnist at the New York Times and its former executive editor, will leave the paper to become editor in chief of The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism start-up focused on the American criminal justice system. ()

* Tim Armstrong, Chief Executive of AOL Inc, did an about-face on Saturday, reversing an unpopular change in the media company’s employee benefits program and apologizing for publicly singling out two families’ health care issues as a cause of those changes. ()

* Barclays Plc and British regulators are looking into the possible theft of personal data concerning at least 2,000 clients after a British newspaper report. ()

* Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services told clients on Sunday that they should vote against Carl Icahn’s proposal calling for a $50 billion Apple Inc stock buyback, giving the iPhone maker a notable new ally in its attempts to beat back. ()

* Startups and much larger companies are taking increasing advantage of a 2012 law that allows them to file for public offerings while slowing the release of financial information. ()

* Morgan Stanley does not often appoint new members to its operating committee, which made up of the top echelon of the firm’s leadership. On Friday, it added four new executives to its most senior group of managers. ()