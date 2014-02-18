FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 18
February 18, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Southwest Chief route, a lifeline to rural communities, is in danger if Amtrak cannot persuade three of the states it runs through to help fund track repairs and maintenance. ()

* After months of hype and hysteria that have driven up its price at a dizzying pace, Bitcoin recently encountered several hurdles that are likely to determine whether it makes it out of its early speculative phase to become a currency that people actually use, is supplanted by a rival or falls apart altogether. ()

* A group of investors led by an affiliate of Maurice Greenberg and the Swiss investment firm Partners Group announced on Monday that it had acquired MultiPlan. ()

* With Comcast Corp proposing to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, other companies that own cable networks are watching nervously, and may look to consolidate. ()

* Tom Steyer, a retired hedge fund manager, plans to spend as much as $100 million this year on a hard-edge campaign to pressure officials and candidates to support climate change measures. ()

* With their party on offense in its push to capture the Senate, Republicans say they are determined to avoid the mistakes and stumbles that Democrats exploited in 2010 and 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
