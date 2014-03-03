PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the biggest shuffling of Microsoft Corp’s executive ranks since the company’s new chief executive, Satya Nadella, took over, Mark Penn, the former aide to the Clinton family, is becoming the company’s chief strategy officer. ()

* All good things come to an end, even for the rich, and sometime this month, Forbes will probably pass out of family control and into the hands of a foreign owner. ()

* American Express Co’s new card, called Amex EveryDay and highlighted in an ad campaign starring Tina Fey, is aimed people who are not big spenders and do not jet around the world for either work or play. ()

* The challenge for Warren Buffett is whether Berkshire Hathaway Inc can continue to make large acquisitions that will help the company grow at a pace that will sustain his reputation as the nation’s shrewdest investor. ()

* Mt. Gox, once the largest Bitcoin exchange in the world, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday and said that it might have lost 750,000 of its customers’ coins in a hacking attack.

* Stephen Schwarzman, the co-founder and chief executive of Blackstone Group, made a total of $374.5 million in 2013, mostly from the cash dividends he received on his partnership units. ()