PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 4
March 4, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration suspended military ties to Russia, including exercises, port visits and planning meetings, just a day after calling off trade talks. ()

* Banamex USA, a banking affiliate of Citigroup Inc that handles transactions across the Mexican border, has become entangled in an investigation into compliance with rules on the monitoring of financial transfers. ()

* American refiners are refurbishing old plants or planning new ones to take advantage of new supplies of domestic crude. ()

* A federal appeals panel ruled that BP must pay gulf companies for damages without requiring proof of harm by the Deepwater Horizon spill. ()

* California voters imposed more generous living conditions for egg layers. But the Legislature’s decision that imported eggs must to be produced under the same standards has drawn a lawsuit. ()

* The Federal Communications Commission leveled fines totaling $1.9 million on Monday on three of the nation’s biggest media companies - Comcast Corp, Viacom Inc and Walt Disney Co - for “willfully and repeatedly” violating federal law by carrying a commercial. ()

* Maury Rosenberg says he lost his business after being forced into involuntary bankruptcy by a unit of U.S. Bancorp . A court later ruled the bankruptcy illegal, but by then the business was gone. ()

* Two of Carlyle’s three founders plan to sell 7.5 million common units of Carlyle Group, according to a filing on Monday. Carlyle itself is selling 4.5 million common units. The offering of 12 million shares would raise about $435 million. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
