PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
March 13, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors said on Wednesday that it had received reports as early as 2001 - three years earlier than previously disclosed - of a safety defect in its cars that the company has now linked to 12 deaths and at least 31 accidents over the past decade. ()

* A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader at the center of a troubled mortgage deal, to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $825,000 in penalties and other costs. The sum fell just short of the roughly $1 million payout that the agency had requested. ()

* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it had opened an official inquiry into Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional supplement company that has been the focus of a 15-month crusade by hedge fund billionaire William Ackman. ()

* King Digital Entertainment Plc, maker of hit mobile phone game “Candy Crush Saga”, said on Wednesday that it expected to price its shares from $21 to $24 each in its forthcoming offering, which would value the company at $7.6 billion. ()

* Citigroup Inc cut the pay of its chairman for Mexico, Manuel Medina-Mora, by about $1.1 million last year from 2012, citing “control issues” at its Banamex USA unit. ()

* Hedge fund Elliott Management is raising its bet on Juniper Networks Inc after the networking equipment company announced a series of new initiatives. ()

* Jefferies Group LLC, the investment bank and brokerage firm, agreed on Wednesday to pay $25 million to settle accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to supervise traders who lied to investors about the price of mortgage-backed securities. ()

* Atomico, the venture capital firm led by Niklas Zennstrom, the co-founder of Skype, is investing in Brazil again, a sign that entrepreneurship continues to grow in Brazil even amid a lagging economy. ()

* The Financial Conduct Authority of Britain has hired Julia Hoggett, a managing director for debt capital markets products at Bank of America Merrill, as head of investment banking in its supervision division. ()

* Credit Karma, a credit score service, announced on Wednesday that it raised $85 million in a third round of fund-raising, led by Google Inc through an investment arm that specializes in late-stage technology companies. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
