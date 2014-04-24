PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New York's financial regulator filed a lawsuit against a subprime auto lender, accusing it of violating certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul act. The complaint filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, contends that Long Island-based Condor Capital Corporation siphoned millions of dollars away from the accounts of unwitting borrowers. (r.reuters.com/nah78v)

* The principle that all Internet content should be treated equally as it flows through cables and pipes to consumers looks all but dead. The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that it would propose new rules that allow companies like Walt Disney Co, Google Inc or Netflix Inc to pay Internet service providers like Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc for special, faster lanes to send video and other content to their customers. (r.reuters.com/qah78v)

* Going further than any state so far, Vermont on Wednesday passed a law requiring the labeling of foods that contain genetically engineered ingredients. Though the move came in a tiny state far from the nation's population centers, proponents of such labeling immediately hailed the legislative approval as a significant victory. (r.reuters.com/ceh78v)

* The Justice Department's criminal division, which oversees some of the biggest investigations into Wall Street and corporate crime, is adding to its ranks. Marshall L. Miller, a longtime federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, was named to the criminal division's No. 2 spot. (r.reuters.com/keh78v)

* Amazon.com Inc will stream a selection of HBO series, mini-series and original movies as part of its Prime subscription service, the latest alliance between technology and entertainment companies trying to capture viewers who are moving online. (r.reuters.com/neh78v)

* Mark Pincus, the founder of Zynga Inc, is stepping back from the once-hot social gaming company as its new leader seeks a turnaround. Zynga said that Pincus decided to give up all operational responsibilities at the company, though he will remain its chairman and largest shareholder. (r.reuters.com/qeh78v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)