PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, facing the threat of criminal charges, made last-ditch appeals for leniency to prosecutors and regulators in recent weeks. While the banks proposed more modest guilty pleas from their subsidiaries rather than parent companies, prosecutors appeared to balk at those overtures. (r.reuters.com/bab39v)

* In recent years, revenue growth at IBM has been stubbornly elusive, and new technologies like cloud computing have risen to threaten the company's traditional hardware and software businesses. (r.reuters.com/vuz29v)

* The phenomenon of music-based television shows, which have dominated the ratings for more than a decade, seems by nearly every measure to be over or in steep decline. (r.reuters.com/zyb39v)

* The chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee Kun-hee, who helped transform the business into a technology giant, was in stable condition Sunday after suffering a heart attack, the company said. (r.reuters.com/wyb39v)

* Michael Devine, one of four plaintiffs named in the class action against Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe, has asked the judge in the case to reject the settlement his own lawyers negotiated. (r.reuters.com/xyb39v)

* BurgerFuel, a relatively small New Zealand fast-food chain, is undertaking an ambitious expansion plan in the crowded American market through a partnership with Subway restaurants, an industry giant. (r.reuters.com/vyb39v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)