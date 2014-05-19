REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19

(Corrects link on BlackBerry item)

* AT&T Corp agreed on Sunday to buy satellite television operator DirecTV for $48.5 billion, trying to tilt the balance of power with media companies as the market for broadband internet and video shifts. With the acquisition, AT&T becomes the latest telecommunications giant seeking to establish an even greater reach. (r.reuters.com/qen49v)

* BlackBerry Ltd's partnership with Foxconn Technology Group, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads, comes at a critical time for the Canadian firm. Although sales of the company's devices have plummeted globally in recent years, the revenue from the phone business remains vital as John Chen, BlackBerry's chief executive, tries to shift the organization's focus to services and software. (r.reuters.com/maq49v)

* Pfizer Inc has again raised its offer for AstraZeneca PLC, making what it said was a final effort to bring the giant British drug maker to the negotiating table. The latest offer, made Sunday evening, is worth about $119 billion. It comes after AstraZeneca's rejection of several private and public offers from Pfizer. (r.reuters.com/wen49v)

* Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell five office properties in the Boston area for $2.1 billion, disposing of part of a sprawling real estate portfolio it bought before the financial crisis, a person briefed on the matter said on Sunday. (r.reuters.com/zen49v)

* Deutsche Bank, the largest German bank, said on Sunday that it would raise roughly $11 billion in new capital from existing shareholders and the royal family of Qatar, responding to regulatory pressure on banks to reduce risk. (r.reuters.com/dun49v)