PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Justice Department indictment released on Monday - which accuses five Chinese military personnel of data thefts attacks on United States Steel Corp, Allegheny Technologies Inc , SolarWorld AG and United Steelworkers union - reads like a chronology of most of the major trade disputes between the United States and China in the last five years. (r.reuters.com/zac59v)

* Just two weeks after Target Corp's chief executive, Gregg Steinhafel, resigned, the company said that Tony Fisher, the president of Target Canada, would be replaced by Mark Schindele, senior vice president for merchandising operations. The company made the announcement the day before it is set to report its earnings for the first quarter. (r.reuters.com/bec59v)

* During his eight years as steward of the world's largest economy, Ben Bernanke's salary was about $200,000 a year. Now he makes that in just a few hours speaking to bankers, hedge fund billionaires and leaders of industry. This year alone, he is poised to make millions of dollars from speaking engagements. (r.reuters.com/hec59v)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's biggest bank, will provide $100 million to help debt-ridden Detroit with housing repairs, blight removal, job training and economic development projects over the next five years, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans. (r.reuters.com/jec59v)

* A day after Credit Suisse Group AG pleaded guilty to tax evasion in the United States, the Swiss bank says that it is able to conduct its business as normal despite its criminal conviction. Swiss officials and investors seemed to welcome the fact that the resolution allows the bank to put the matter behind it. (r.reuters.com/mec59v) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)