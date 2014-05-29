FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As renewable energy production has surged in recent years, opponents of government policies that have helped spur its growth have pushed to roll back those incentives and mandates in state after state. (r.reuters.com/hav69v)

* Apple Inc is betting that Jimmy Iovine's four decades in the recording industry, his knack for trend-spotting and his credibility with artists will help rejuvenate its music business. (r.reuters.com/kav69v)

* William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management plans to raise money for a closed-end fund that could list on the London Stock Exchange. (r.reuters.com/mav69v)

* Suspended General Motors Co engineer Raymond DeGiorgio, who is at the center of accusations that the company covered up a deadly defect, appeared distraught during lengthy questioning by Congressional investigators, according to people familiar with the session. (r.reuters.com/qav69v)

* Amazon.com Inc and Hachette Book Group took their cases to the public on Wednesday as a dispute over contract terms became clashing visions about the distribution of information in the digital age. (r.reuters.com/rav69v) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
