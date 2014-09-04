PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Michael Bloomberg told close confidants and senior executives of Bloomberg LP, a financial data and media company, that Daniel Doctoroff, its chief executive and a longtime friend and lieutenant, would leave the company at the end of the year and that he would take over. He has decided to reassume the leadership of his business empire only eight months after ending his final term as mayor of New York. (nyti.ms/1unfwEM)

* Stefan Green, formerly of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as a partner. He will be based in San Francisco and will focus on providing strategic and financial advice to technology, media and telecommunications companies. (nyti.ms/1lIRe7W)

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is doubling down on big phones and clever design, announcing on Wednesday two new versions of its popular Note 4, one of which includes a unique curved design and features two separate touch screens. (nyti.ms/YcY9LZ)

* Federal regulators announced on Wednesday an overhaul of a murky Wall Street market that gained infamy during the financial crisis of 2008. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as well as three other agencies, proposed a rule that would apply to over-the-counter derivatives, the financial instruments that banks and other financial entities use to speculate or hedge their risks. (nyti.ms/1A7W6UQ)

* The governor of Nevada and Tesla Motors Inc, the electric car company with gigantic ambitions, will be "making an affirmative announcement" on Thursday about the construction of a huge battery factory, a person involved in the negotiations said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1Bcw71d)

* Though battered by the recall of millions of vehicles and revelations that it failed to fix a deadly defect in its ignition switches, General Motors Co maintained a monthly winning streak in selling vehicles since March. (nyti.ms/1rNw36T)

* A lawyer for Detroit city on Wednesday urged a judge to approve its blueprint for shedding $7 billion of its debts and devoting about $1.5 billion toward restoring city services over the next decade, describing the plan to emerge from bankruptcy as Detroit's "last, best chance" for a comeback. (nyti.ms/1A7X7wj) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)