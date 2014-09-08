FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8
#Market News
September 8, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After General Motors emerged from bankruptcy and a government bailout five years ago, the board of directors of the "new G.M." was expected to keep a more watchful eye on a company that had gone seriously off track. But on the issue of vehicle safety, the board until recently took a mostly hands-off approach, rarely even discussing the topic beyond periodic reviews of product quality with company executives, according to interviews with current and former board members. (nyti.ms/Ww1XX2)

* Just as the iPod's appeal relied in part on Apple Inc's music industry relationships, the future of its new wrist device may rest on courting health companies. (nyti.ms/1rSRbc8)

* Hourly workers often face unpredictable schedules and fluctuating hours each week, but at a Macy's Inc in Manhattan, a union has made a difference. (nyti.ms/1tDHj62)

* Alibaba IPO-BABA.N, started by Jack Ma in 1999, is about to sell shares in the United States that could value the company at about $160 billion. (nyti.ms/1uFwDAI)

* Public health experts say hundreds of children under 16 continue to work in America's tobacco fields, where they are exposed to harmful chemicals like nicotine. (nyti.ms/1CHlKUI)

* Stronger computing power, improved satellite and radar technology and more sophisticated scientific models give airlines a greater understanding of flying conditions. This means they can better plan their operations before flights - for instance by canceling flights early and avoiding stranding passengers at airports.(nyti.ms/1rSPafV) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
