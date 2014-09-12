PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. government was so determined to collect the Internet communications of foreign Yahoo customers in 2008 that it threatened the company with fines of $250,000 a day if it did not immediately comply with a secret court order to turn over the data. The threat, which was made public Thursday as part of about 1,500 pages of previously classified documents that were unsealed by a federal court, adds new details to the public history of a fight that unfolded in secret at the time. (nyti.ms/WQtemY)

* RadioShack Corp, the struggling electronics retailer that is quickly running out of cash, said on Thursday that it might have to file for bankruptcy protection, or even liquidate, if it cannot arrange a lifeline. (nyti.ms/1uyuqbo)

* Chinese regulators fined Volkswagen AG and Fiat's Chrysler for violating antitrust laws, announcing on Thursday the first monetary penalties against large multinational carmakers swept up in a broad investigation. The fines, which totaled $46 million, were the latest in a series of tough measures by China against what it considers monopolistic practices. (nyti.ms/1tOxwdm)

* Subprime lenders have surprised everyone in recent years by churning out billions of dollars in loans that have not led to a pileup of bad debts. But this month, some signs have appeared that suggest subprime lenders are pushing this spree to the limit. The problems are occurring when they extend credit to particularly risky borrowers or make loans that are harder to repay. (nyti.ms/YC2o40)

* For the banks and credit card networks, Apple Pay could threaten some revenue streams, as the technology giant looks to assume a more central role in the financial universe. But the eager participation of banks and card companies suggests both Apple Inc's clout, and the recognition among financial institutions that they face broader challenges from upstart technology ventures, many of which are not as eager or willing as Apple to work with the incumbent financial industry. (nyti.ms/1AEL8Xt)