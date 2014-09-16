PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The California Public Employees' Retirement System, United States' largest pension fund, will eliminate all of its hedge fund investments over the next year on concerns that investments are too complicated and expensive. The pension fund, which oversees $300 billion, said on Monday that it would liquidate its positions in 24 hedge funds and six hedge fund-of-funds - investments that total $4 billion and more than 1 percent of its total investments under management. (nyti.ms/1tZbfpm)

* The Federal Communications Commission will hold a round-table discussion on Tuesday to examine whether proposed net neutrality rules should cover mobile broadband. The battle lines will probably be clear: the cellphone companies against nearly everyone else. (nyti.ms/1phqEh9)

* The death toll from General Motors Co faulty ignition switch is rising. From the time it began recalling cars for the defect over the winter, G.M. has never publicly revised its original assessment that 13 people died in accidents linked to the problem, saying only that the number could rise. But on Monday, the lawyer GM hired to develop a program to compensate victims raised the automaker's tally by nearly 50 percent. (nyti.ms/1AQQKxD)

* With demand for the Alibaba Group Holding's stock market debut proving even stronger than expected, the Chinese e-commerce giant has done the only logical thing: set its fund-raising sights even higher. The company raised the price range for its initial public offering to $66 to $68 for each American depositary share, up from $60 to $66, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, pushing up its potential haul from the stock sale to as much as $21.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1r1oHuI)

* New York State's attorney general filed an antitrust lawsuit on Monday seeking to stop Actavis Plc from forcing patients with Alzheimer's disease to switch to a new version of a widely used drug. The lawsuit contends that the switch is designed to blunt competition from low-priced generic versions of the medication. (nyti.ms/YN5QJ1)

* As the city announced a final settlement on Monday with Syncora Guarantee Inc, a creditor that had been one of its chief adversaries, other creditors pressed their opposition to Detroit's plans to emerge from bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/ZnvoMZ)

* Miscues by university management and more tepid investment returns have pulled down Harvard's results over the last decade, culminating in the June resignation of Jane Mendillo, the chief executive of the Harvard Management Company, who started just before the market collapse in July 2008. Medillo's performance illustrates not only the vicissitudes of investing but also the revolving-door aspect of an operation like the Harvard endowment, where retaining top talent can be difficult because of the intense scrutiny and the availability of bigger paychecks elsewhere. (nyti.ms/ZnvyUu) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)