PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama, emboldened by his use of executive powers to fight climate change at home, challenged China on Tuesday to make the same effort to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions and join a worldwide campaign to curb global warming. (nyti.ms/1wL6DVX)

* Maurice R. Greenberg, 89, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, who still holds a large stake in the insurance company, filed a lawsuit on behalf of fellow shareholders that accuses the government of shortchanging the AIG in its 2008 bailout.(nyti.ms/ZJu0Vc)

* The three largest soda companies - The Coca-Cola Co , PepsiCo Inc and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group - have pledged to cut the number of sugary drink calories that Americans consume by one-fifth in about a decade, through a combination of marketing, distribution and packaging. (nyti.ms/ZcC7cO)

* After 26 years within the Royal Bank of Scotland Group , the Citizens Financial Group, the American retail bank, is setting off on its own. The bank raised $3 billion in its initial public offering on Tuesday, valuing itself at $12.9 billion, which was below expectations. (nyti.ms/1rjpx4q)

* Tiger Global Management, the $15 billion investment firm that has invested in the likes of the Alibaba Group IPO-BABA.N and the sunglasses maker Warby Parker, has begun raising a $1.5 billion fund, just five months after raising another $1.5 billion vehicle, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1rmH0KH)

* A week after Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, the German e-commerce giant, announced plans for an I.P.O. that could value the company at up to $7.3 billion, Rocket Internet, another Berlin-based Internet company, said on Tuesday that its own public offering could value the company at up to $7.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1xbZWiQ)