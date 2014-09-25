PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Harvard named a new management chief in its bid to improve the returns on its huge portfolio, Yale University reported on Wednesday that its fund had earned a 20.2 percent return for the fiscal year, a big payoff for a strategy that was criticized in the wake of the financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1DxY85a)

* Top executives at General Motors Co and Ally Financial Inc, both of which received bailouts from the United States Treasury Department in 2009, were paid excessively even as taxpayers lost money, according to a special inspector general report. (nyti.ms/1vj9kNy)

* At a hearing in a Federal District Court in New Orleans, Judge Carl J. Barbier ruled that oil giant BP Plc cannot recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it claims to have overpaid victims of the 2010 Gulf Coast oil spill. (nyti.ms/1wLZN2s)

* Three days of strikes by union members at five of Amazon Inc's warehouses in Germany ended on Wednesday without the company agreeing to wage talks or reporting any serious disruption to scheduled deliveries. (nyti.ms/1uIaJwC)

* China plans to connect the Shanghai stock exchange to its counterpart in Hong Kong over the next month as part of an initiative announced by Premier Li Keqiang this year to open China's markets to foreign investors who have been largely shut out. (nyti.ms/1rve7fz)

* Comcast Corp accused its business partners and rivals of "extortion," lashing out against opposition to its proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc . In documents submitted late Tuesday to the Federal Communications Commission, Comcast said many of the media and tech companies that have urged regulators to block or add conditions to the deal were doing so out of their own business interests. (nyti.ms/1ss04JM) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)