PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 2
October 2, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pimco's flagship fund, once billed as the world's biggest bond fund, is shrinking fast. In September, investors pulled $23.5 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, with the largest redemptions coming on Sept. 26, the day Bill Gross stunned Wall Street by resigning from the firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago. (nyti.ms/1rNUmjx)

* Coca-Cola Co, facing sharp shareholder criticism of its executive pay, on Wednesday announced changes to the compensation plan that set off the squall. (nyti.ms/10lZYXP)

* Federal and state authorities, a group that includes prosecutors in New York, Alabama and Texas, are zeroing in on the most powerful, and arguably the least regulated, rung of the subprime auto loan chain, used-car dealerships, according to people briefed on the investigations. Already, they have found hundreds of fraudulent loans that together total millions of dollars. (nyti.ms/1vz65mf)

* A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday upended the widely held belief that public workers' pensions have a special status in California that makes them impossible to cut, further chipping away at the idea that pensions are sacrosanct in a municipal bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/1uf22vX)

* David Neil, senior Justice Department Prosecutor said he planned to depart the government at the end of the week, capping an eight-year Justice Department career. (nyti.ms/1ps2MIG)

* The proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services amplified calls for Allergan Inc's board to hold off from making an all-cash acquisition that would scuttle an existing takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management. (nyti.ms/1oAB502)

* Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday that Brian Moynihan, its chief executive, would assume the additional role of chairman. (nyti.ms/1oCs5HM)

* Relational Investors, one of the most prominent activist investors, is planning to start a new fund that will give more day-to-day control to the firm's younger executives, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1rxuRDT)

* The German technology company Rocket Internet priced its initial public offering at the top of its price range at 42.5 euros ($53.8) a share on Wednesday, valuing the company at 6.7 billion euros, or roughly $8.4 billion. (nyti.ms/1tj1QYh) ($1 = 0.7903 euro) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
