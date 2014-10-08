PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management are planning to raise their offer to acquire the Botox maker Allergan Inc by $15 a share, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (nyti.ms/10Nmby5)

* A judge in London's High Court ordered Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday to pay some of the Libyan Investment Authority's costs for fighting the bank's efforts to dismiss a lawsuit that the authority filed against Goldman in January. (nyti.ms/1ncqH33)

* Coty Inc said on Tuesday that it had made a binding offer to buy the Bourjois cosmetics brand from Chanel for 15 million Coty shares, or about $239 million. (nyti.ms/1vRY2ji)

* The International Monetary Fund, showing heightened concern over a slowing world economy, said on Tuesday that cash-rich countries like Germany needed to step up large public investments to help keep the flagging global recovery on track. (nyti.ms/1yK5EKk)

* As Europe confronts new signs of economic trouble, national leaders, policy makers and economists are starting to challenge as never before the guiding principle of the Continent's response to six years of crisis: Germany's insistence on budget austerity as a precondition to healthy growth. (nyti.ms/1t20SW8)

* In July, Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of Glencore Plc approached the London-based mining company Rio Tinto Plc, about a merger with Glencore, both companies acknowledged this week. Uniting Glencore and Rio Tinto, with a combined market value of $160 billion, would create an equal to BHP Billiton Plc, the world's largest natural resources company. (nyti.ms/ZQEm5L) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)