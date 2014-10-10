PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Since Andrea Orcel, a career deal maker, was named sole chief executive of UBS AG's investment bank two years ago, he has been on a mission to transform UBS's sprawling and unfocused investment bank into a financial powerhouse despite UBS's desire to limit its scope as the bank shifts its resources elsewhere. (nyti.ms/1siGGNn)

* Ben Bernanke, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve, was not the most cheerful of witnesses on Thursday as he took the stand in the lawsuit over terms of the 2008 bailout of the insurance giant American International Group Inc. (nyti.ms/1oWeWJP)

* Symantec Corp on Thursday became the latest technology company to announce plans to split in two. The company, which has a market value of more than $16 billion, will become two publicly traded companies - one focused on security and the other on information management. (nyti.ms/ZhiCyZ)

* Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist investor, said on Thursday that Apple Inc is hugely undervalued in the short term and urged the company to use as much as $100 billion of its $133 billion in cash reserves to repurchase shares. (nyti.ms/1BZkid4)

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, the restaurant and arcade chain, is set to make its public market debut after eight years of private ownership. The company priced its initial public offering on Thursday evening at $16 a share, the bottom of an expected range of $16 to $18. It raised $94.1 million and achieved a valuation of $625.4 million. (nyti.ms/1qtFG3S)

* Espirito Santo Financial Group SA, which at one point held about 25 percent of the bailed-out Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA, said on Thursday that it would file for bankruptcy after it was denied creditor protection by a Luxembourg court last week. Espirito Santo Financial is part of a complex web of companies controlled by the Espirito Santo family. (nyti.ms/1xwcYoB)

* Endo International Plc agreed on Thursday to acquire Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc for $2.6 billion including debt in the latest deal to reshape the drug industry. (nyti.ms/1oUIBDb)

* The Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd, accused of being a fraud by a short-seller research firm last month, lost about $3 billion in market value when its shares resumed trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after a five-week suspension. (nyti.ms/1vVA4WE) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)