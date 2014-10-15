PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Drugmaker AbbVie Inc disclosed on Tuesday that its board plans to reconsider recommending that shareholders vote in favor of its $54 billion takeover of its Irish-based, London-listed counterpart Shire. AbbVie directors will meet on Oct. 20 to decide whether to change its mind about the deal, which would let their company reincorporate in Britain to take advantage of a lower tax rate. (nyti.ms/1o9Ov8M)

* The housing bust ended several years ago, but the big mortgage banks are still acting as if the home loan business were fraught with peril. Their caution has restricted the availability of home loans, preventing many seemingly creditworthy people from obtaining mortgages. And on Tuesday, executives from Wells Fargo & Co, the nation's biggest mortgage bank, said that important changes had to be made before they might consider increasing the flow of credit. (nyti.ms/1u34qlu)

* U.S-based footwear maker Converse says some of the core elements of its widely recognizable Chuck Taylor sneakers - black stripes and a rubber toe topper - are being co-opted by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Kmart, Skechers USA Inc and others. And it is taking them to court, accusing 31 companies of trademark infringement in 22 separate lawsuits filed Tuesday in United States District Court in Brooklyn. (nyti.ms/1qqKjwq)

* A senior currency trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co in London has left the bank after he was placed on paid leave last year amid regulatory inquiries into potential manipulation of the foreign exchange market by currency traders. (nyti.ms/1u36Pg4)

* Geberit AG of Switzerland said on Tuesday that it had offered to acquire the Sanitec Corp, a Finnish maker of toilets and bathroom ceramics, for about $1.35 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1sPJ7rm)