PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

* BHP Billiton Plc said on Thursday it would proceed with a new listing in London for its planned spinoff of several assets into a new global metals and mining company. (nyti.ms/1xXl1uV)

* MMX Mineracao & Metalicos SA, a mining company owned by the troubled Brazilian businessman Eike Batista, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the third of his companies to do so. (nyti.ms/1wa3Upx)

* The ambitions of the Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman to build a new oil and natural gas company are being frustrated by the British government, which is declining to bless his purchase of a large gas field in the North Sea and other assets in British waters. (nyti.ms/1xXlHjR)

* Financial experts warn that a small group of giant asset managers that have amassed high-risk, high-yield bonds could find themselves unable to raise enough cash during a sell-off. (nyti.ms/1vkRsnN)

* Just one day after HBO said it would start an Internet-only offering, CBS Corp announced on Thursday its own subscription streaming service that lets people watch its live programming and thousands of current and past shows on demand. The moves signal a watershed moment for web-delivered television, where viewers have more options to pay only for the networks or programs they want to watch - and to decide how, when and where to watch them. (nyti.ms/1stYpjO)