PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Financial regulators, trying to increase access to home loans, have relaxed many rules designed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 subprime crisis. Some six years after the financial crisis, thousands of apparently creditworthy borrowers are being shut out of the housing market because they cannot get mortgages. (nyti.ms/1wujbCA)

* Capitol Hill increased pressure on the Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp and federal safety regulators on Wednesday as two senators demanded wider recalls to fix millions of defective airbags and a House committee said it wanted a fuller accounting of how the recalls were handled. (nyti.ms/1sRObdr)

* Concern over the safety of guardrails manufactured by Trinity Industries Inc spread further on Wednesday as two more states said they would ban the use of the company's ET-Plus rail head, which is thought to have a dangerous defect. (nyti.ms/ZOpELY)

* Total SA, the French oil giant, on Wednesday appointed two insiders to lead the company, moving swiftly to replace Christophe de Margerie, its chairman and chief executive, who died Monday in an airplane accident. (nyti.ms/1rr2DoM)

* A group of Washington investors with high-level political backing and a $5 billion commitment from the Japanese government is pressing ahead with its vision of a high-speed train that could whisk passengers between New York and Washington in about an hour. (nyti.ms/1owbued) (Compiled by Shiavm Srivastava in Bangalore)