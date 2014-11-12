PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China and the United States made common cause against the threat of climate change, staking out an ambitious joint plan to curb carbon emissions as a way to spur nations around the world to make their own cuts in greenhouse gases. (nyti.ms/1szHjhp)

* Russia agreed on Tuesday to build two new nuclear power reactors in Iran, with a possibility of six more after that, in a deal that greatly expands nuclear cooperation between the two countries. The United States was initially critical of the Russian policy of providing civilian reactors to Iran, but later withdrew its objections. (nyti.ms/1B63BBB)

* China's largest Internet merchants Alibaba Group Holding Limited, JD.com Inc and others are working to improve logistics in the country. The country's delivery problems were highlighted on Singles Day. The Chinese e-commerce market is already bigger than that of the United States, but it struggles with delivery because of decades of underinvestment in inland logistics infrastructure and inefficient local regulation. (nyti.ms/1sAc6M6)

* On the eve of a multibillion-dollar settlement with six giant banks suspected of manipulating the foreign currency market, regulators in Washington and Britain have encountered a last-second complication that one of the banks may drop out of the deal. Barclays Plc has yet to commit to settling, even as the window of opportunity closes. (nyti.ms/11g7TXh)

* Noel Cryan, a former employee of Tullett Prebon Group Holdings PLC appeared in a London court on Tuesday in a criminal inquiry into the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate. He was ordered by the court to surrender his passport and was released on bail. (nyti.ms/1xghJ8U)

* While Detroit's court-approved plan to exit bankruptcy has been praised as a fresh start for the city, its pension system relies on some of the same problems that plunged the city into crisis in the first place. The state of Michigan, the Detroit Institute of Arts and even the city's water and sewer system have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to bolster the municipal pension system. (nyti.ms/14bflnY)

* Yahoo Inc is buying BrightRoll, a platform for selling and delivering video advertising, for $640 million in cash. After the Tumblr Inc acquisition, it is the second biggest deal by Yahoo under Marissa Mayer's leadership.(nyti.ms/1szR9zK)

* Edward Lampert's efforts to save Sears Holdings Corp have left it reeling, so he is employing a method he is familiar with, breaking it up and monetizing it. The company said that it might engage in a bit of financial engineering by selling 200 to 300 stores to a real estate investment trust. (nyti.ms/1tF0Ltx)

* Activist investor William Ackman's firm Pershing Square Capital Management LP said it has acquired 8.5 percent of animal health company Zoetis Inc. Pershing Square added it would talk to Sachem Head Capital Management, an activist hedge fund led by a protégé of Ackman, about Sachem's 1.6 percent stake in Zoetis. (nyti.ms/1szWuqU)

* Andrea Bonomi, the Italian businessman battling a Chinese-French bid for Club Méditerranée, on Tuesday announced another sweetened offer for the resort company, this time with backing from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Company. (nyti.ms/1EzvYX6)

* UniCredit SpA said its net profit more than tripled in the third quarter as the Italian bank booked lower losses related to doubtful loans. UniCredit, Italy's largest lender, said it had also benefited from a recovery in demand for loans within Italy; profit from its subsidiaries in Poland and other East European countries; and better earnings at the investment banking unit. (nyti.ms/1v1QGOr)

* President Obama argued for rules to protect an open Internet to be strong, just not too strong. Under the guidelines suggested by Obama, broadband internet service would be treated as a utility by the Federal Communications Commission, similar to a traditional phone service. (nyti.ms/1qDk3iT)

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc issued an "urgent agenda" memo to managers, pushing them to improve performance on fresh items, reflecting customer complaints about food quality. The memo told Wal-Mart marketing managers to maximize the chance of selling aging meat and baked goods before their expiration dates. (nyti.ms/1v1YwHO) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)