PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 14

* The steepening drop in gasoline prices in recent weeks, spurred by soaring domestic energy production and Saudi discounts for crude oil at a time of faltering global demand is set to provide the United States economy with a multibillion-dollar boost through the holiday season and beyond. (nyti.ms/1wt0fk6)

* President Obama will ignore angry protests from Republicans and announce as soon as next week a broad overhaul of the nation's immigration enforcement system that will protect up to five million unauthorized immigrants from the threat of deportation and provide many of them with work permits, officials said. (nyti.ms/114NjZg)

* Daniel Loeb, the activist hedge fund manager, unveiled a new website that takes aim at Dow Chemical Co after months of trying to persuade it to take further steps to increase shareholder value. Loeb's firm, Third Point, lists on the website several instances of what it called "broken promises" by Dow and its chief executive, Andrew Liveris. (nyti.ms/1v8dRqm)

* India and the United States reached an agreement over food stockpiles, removing a major obstacle to a global trade deal that has been stalled for months. The pact, which precedes a meeting this weekend of the Group of 20 major economies, allows India to continue its extensive food subsidy program. (nyti.ms/1tOGAtd)

* Hachette won an important victory in its battle with Amazon.Com Inc to set its own prices for e-books, which it sees as critical to its survival. Amazon's supporters publicly questioned the need for Hachette, the fourth largest publisher, to exist in an era when authors can publish themselves digitally. (nyti.ms/1EIr4XQ)

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, will acquire Duracell from Procter & Gamble using a transaction aimed at lowering the tax bill. By agreeing to swap his firm's holdings in Procter & Gamble, worth about $4.7 billion in exchange for Duracell, Buffett will gain one of the best-known battery companies in the world. (nyti.ms/1GUSThN)

* A panel of Goldman Sachs Group Inc employees spent a night at the Columbia University faculty club trying to convince a packed room of potential recruits that Wall Street, not Silicon Valley, was the place to be for computer scientists. Their argument to the technologically inclined students was that Wall Street was where they could find far more challenging jobs working on some of the world's most difficult technical problems. (nyti.ms/1qGPitq)

* Virgin America Inc raised about $305.9 million in its initial public offering, at the offering's price of $23 a share, as the low-cost airline prepares for a new life as a publicly traded company. The stock sale values the airline at about $972.9 million. (nyti.ms/1xUdmNA)

* Halliburton Co is in talks to buy Baker Hughes Inc , the deal would unite two of the biggest oil field services providers in what would be one of the largest energy deals in years, Baker Hughes confirmed. (nyti.ms/1sLgOpk)

* Comcast Corp's acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc has already drawn many heated detractors to urge the Federal Communications Commission to reject the deal. It has been hit yet again by United States President Barack Obama's endorsement of net neutrality. (nyti.ms/1GULCyA)

* The Dubai port operator DP World agreed to acquire Economic Zones World, a developer and operator of industrial parks, giving it access to the Jebel Ali Free Zone for $2.6 billion in cash, including debt. (nyti.ms/1sLqX5j)

* Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV said that it planned to further reduce its stake in Voya Financial, its former United States business, through a sale of shares to the public. ING said that it planned to sell about 34.5 million shares, reducing its stake in Voya to about 19 percent from the current 32.5 percent. (nyti.ms/1ww4F9T)