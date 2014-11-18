PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal prosecutors are wrestling with whether to file a civil fraud lawsuit against Angelo Mozilo, the former chief executive of Countrywide Financial, which was at the center of the subprime mortgage boom and bust, people briefed on the matter say. (nyti.ms/1xK5wXK)

* Allergan Inc agreed on Monday to be acquired for $66 billion by Actavis Plc in a deal worth $219 a share in cash and stock. It would be the third-largest healthcare deal ever in the United States, according to Standard & Poor's Capital IQ. (nyti.ms/1AaMrRS)

* SunEdison Inc and its publicly traded power plant subsidiary, TerraForm, said on Monday that they would buy First Wind, a leading developer and operator of wind farms, for $2.4 billion. (nyti.ms/1xyT4MM)

* The United States Marshals Service announced on Monday that it would auction 50,000 Bitcoins, worth around $19 million, seized in connection with the now-defunct online bazaar Silk Road. (nyti.ms/1xhoqq5)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives will again come in for a grilling at a congressional hearing this Thursday. Two of the bank's executives, along with executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley, will appear at a hearing that will examine the role that Wall Street banks play in the commodities markets. (nyti.ms/1uowpzh) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)