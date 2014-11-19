FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 19
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 19, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a significant shift, federal safety regulators on Tuesday called on automakers to conduct a nationwide recall of vehicles that contain driver's-side airbags made by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The nationwide move, urged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, would expand a recall that has been mostly limited to two states and two territories associated with high humidity. (nyti.ms/1EYwbBy)

* New York State's chief banking regulator on Tuesday announced a $315 million settlement with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, accusing the bank of "misleading regulators" about its business with Iran and other countries blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1xmMDuW)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has dismissed a currency trader because of his ties to an inquiry into potential manipulation of benchmark currency rates, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xU0F7l)

* Three months after formally putting itself up for sale, PetSmart Inc appears to have drawn takeover interest from at least two private equity firms. KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, two prominent private equity shops, are preparing a joint bid for the retailer by early next month, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1t3BTwt)

* Phone scams involving reloadable prepaid debit card products like the popular MoneyPak card will be the subject of a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. Executives from three prepaid card companies are expected to testify before the Senate Special Committee on Aging, along with a representative for a trade association that represents retail chains that sell the cards. (nyti.ms/1p0PEQ0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.