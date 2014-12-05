PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* George Osborne, Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer, said starting in April, banks will be able to apply only 50 percent of their profits against past losses to calculate their tax bill, rather than all of their profits. Over five years, the measure is expected to generate 3.5 billion pounds, or $5.5 billion, Treasury documents said. (nyti.ms/1Aq3T22)

* Uber Technologies Inc has closed a new $1.2 billion round of financing on Thursday, with investors valuing the company at a staggering $40 billion. (nyti.ms/1tW81kW)

* Sky Plc, the British satellite-television operator, said it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in its online gambling business to funds advised by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in a deal valuing the business at up to 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion). (nyti.ms/12qYr2U)

* The Brazilian investment firm Bozano Investimentos has raised a new 800 million reals ($309 million) private equity fund focused on the education sector, in another indication that some investors are looking beyond the country's current economic travails. (nyti.ms/1zrZb31)

* Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Brookfield Property Partners LP said they have made their final offer to acquire Songbird Estates Plc, which has a controlling stake in the Canary Wharf Group, at 2.6 billion pounds, or about $4 billion. (nyti.ms/1CKZj3s)

* Europe's antitrust watchdog has opened an investigation into the proposed $4.1 billion acquisition of the Spanish cable provider Jazztel Plc by the French telecom giant Orange SA. (nyti.ms/1s13deA)

* Unilever Plc said on Thursday that it planned to separate its North American and European spreads business, which includes Flora and Bertolli margarine, into a standalone company in hopes of improving its performance. (nyti.ms/1Aq8yB2) ($1 = 0.6395 pounds)