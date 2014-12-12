PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc plans to shut its Google News product in Spain in protest of a new law that would force the company and other news aggregators to pay Spanish publishers for the use of their content. (nyti.ms/13fbiH4)

* Mary Jo White, the chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, said the agency was undertaking a comprehensive review of the mutual fund sector. One of the review's major objectives is to assess whether some mutual funds are loading up on investments that would take too long to unwind. (nyti.ms/1GrtXeF)

* Regulators in Chicago have approved a plan to create one or more applications that would allow users to hail taxis from any operators in the city, using a smartphone. In New York, a City Council member proposed a similar app on Monday that would let residents "e-hail" any of the 20,000 cabs that circulate in the city on a daily basis. (nyti.ms/1sifNM5)

* Embarrassing, racially tinged emails about U.S. president Barack Obama's imagined movie tastes, posted online by hackers and reported by news sites, prompted public apologies on Thursday from Sony Pictures Entertainment's movie chief and one of its top producers. (nyti.ms/1zckeaQ)

* DreamWorks Animation may have had some trouble with potential deals that leaked before completion, but the company struck one on Thursday involving AwesomenessTV, an online media company. The Hollywood studio said it sold a 25 percent stake in the venture to Hearst for $81.25 million. (nyti.ms/1siaX1y)

* The European Union antitrust authority sent questionnaires this month to companies in areas like online mapping and travel as part of its long-running investigation into Google Inc's business practices. (nyti.ms/12B2TwC) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)