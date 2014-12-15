PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sony Pictures Entertainment has warned media outlets against using the mountains of corporate data revealed by hackers who raided the studio's computer systems in an attack that became public last month. (nyti.ms/1DyrjYw)

* Armed police officers have surrounded a cafe in Sydney after one or more gunmen took hostages and displayed a black flag with Arabic script. (nyti.ms/1vPOtPW)

* A new bonanza of resources could improve Israel's ties with Egypt, Jordan and even the Palestinian Authority. The linchpin of this diplomatic push: a Texas oil company. (nyti.ms/1uKvBTl)

* Top officials from nearly 200 nations have agreed to the first deal committing every country in the world to reducing the fossil fuel emissions that cause global warming. (nyti.ms/1wxCI4l)

* The Italian fashion house Gucci which is among luxury brands struggling to cope with an uncertain global economy as tastes change and smaller rivals gain, has announced the departure of its creative and business heads. (nyti.ms/1zTg7BF)

* A dispute between China and South Korea scuttled a deal that would have reduced global tariffs on $1 trillion in information technology goods. (nyti.ms/1yPTyKg)

* The swoon in oil prices has led to a steep decline in equities, as investors feared that the declining energy demand meant that the global economy was slowing. (nyti.ms/12QKGLr)

* A local judge in Paris has decided not to ban the low-cost service of the American ride-booking company Uber, which has increasingly faced a global backlash against its mobile application-based business. (nyti.ms/1vPU34U)

* The American benchmark price for crude oil has broken the symbolically important $60 a barrel mark for the first time in over five years, underscoring a remarkable drop of over 40 percent since early June. (nyti.ms/1DyyM9O)

* The Bank of England has announced a sweeping set of changes to increase transparency in how it operates and how it discloses the decisions it makes. (nyti.ms/1BFRw2x)

* Private equity firm Permira, which acquired the German fashion brand Hugo Boss AG in 2007, plans to sell 4.9 million shares in a private placement, representing a 7 percent stake. It will be left with a 32 percent stake. (nyti.ms/1AaOa6E)

* Banks have showed only moderate interest in a second round of cheap loans that the European Central Bank is offering in hopes of restoring commercial bank lending and combating low inflation. (nyti.ms/1wmKa2l)

* Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate in an effort to curb inflation and slow the plunge of the ruble. (nyti.ms/1IRjwFk) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)