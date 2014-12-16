PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The gunman who seized hostages in downtown Sydney was known as a deeply troubled man with a pending case involving the murder of his former wife. (nyti.ms/1wCOhY7)

* Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, who managed to fend off a criminal insider trading investigation of himself, if not of his former hedge fund, is looking for a former prosecutor and several agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to join his new $10 billion investment firm, Point72 Asset Management, said several people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1yU3UbZ)

* Risking his political standing, Iran's president has stressed he was determined to clinch a nuclear deal and take on the conservative forces who would prefer not to see an agreement with the West, even if that means continued economic sanctions on Iran. (nyti.ms/1GK3YiQ)

* Russia's government is in the middle of an all-out fight to preserve the value of the ruble in the face of plummeting oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. In the boldest move yet to stanch the bleeding, the Central Bank of Russia has announced a stunning interest rate increase. (nyti.ms/13ssQ2l)

* The French government has announced that the company's lower-priced UberPop service would be banned on Jan. 1, the latest in a number of setbacks for Uber, which is facing bans in several cities worldwide. (nyti.ms/1wD7fhd)

* Activity in China's factory sector contracted in December for the first time in seven months as new orders declined, a preliminary private survey has showed, fuelling expectations that more stimulus will be needed to avert a sharper economic slowdown. (nyti.ms/1305Hn3)

* British Telecom, the former telecommunications monopoly in Britain, which spun off its previous mobile carrier unit in 2001, has said that it had entered into exclusive talks to acquire EE, the British mobile phone business of Orange of France and Deutsche Telekom of Germany, for about 12.5 billion pounds ($19.56 billion). (nyti.ms/1yWPrkx)