PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 22

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* As the United States moves closer to taking Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism, President Barack Obama said he would "review" whether to return North Korea to the list, part of a broader government response to a damaging cyber attack on Sony's Hollywood studio. (nyti.ms/1zan5yw)

* Advertisers increasingly want to be part of the 527 million people in China with smartphones. Next year companies are expected to spend more money on digital advertising than on television campaigns in China. (nyti.ms/1wcQ6Y0)

* FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc are aiming to avoid last year's chaos, when a late surge in shipments and bad weather left many gifts to be delivered late. (nyti.ms/1GLUBks)

* China is turning the Xinjiang region into a national hub for oil, gas and coal as Uighurs struggle, resenting the reaping of their homeland's resources. (nyti.ms/1AwRv22)

* Russia derided the United States and Canada for imposing yet another round of economic sanctions over the Kremlin's policies in Ukraine, and pointed at President Obama's recent decision to normalize relations with Cuba as proof that sanctions were ultimately pointless. (nyti.ms/1wcP52g)

* Shaking hands and kissing foreheads, the monarchs of the Persian Gulf came together this month to declare that they had resolved an 18-month feud in order to unite against their twin enemies, Iran and the Islamic State. (nyti.ms/1Hn1iIb)