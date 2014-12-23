FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23
#Funds News
December 23, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A decision by Facebook Inc to block a page used to rally Russian opponents of President Vladimir Putin has engulfed the world's largest social networking site in political controversy and raised accusations that it censors content on behalf of the Russian authorities. (nyti.ms/1wColgP)

* The French industrial giant Alstom has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $772 million penalty to the United States in a bribery investigation by the Justice Department. (nyti.ms/1wgeyYC)

* Bowing to pressure from its neighbors, Qatar is suspending its broadcast of a satellite news channel sharply critical of Egypt's military-led government. (nyti.ms/1Htf3oO)

* The computer breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co this summer - the largest intrusion of an American bank to date - might have been thwarted if the bank had installed a simple security fix to an overlooked server in its vast network, said people who have been briefed on internal and outside investigations into the attack. (nyti.ms/1sS6w8e)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which originally purchased Metro International Trade Services in 2010 for $550 million, has sold the aluminum warehouse subsidiary that drew criticism to a European private equity firm, Reuben Brothers. (nyti.ms/13WQDHU)

* F-Squared Investments, a fast-growing investment company, reached an agreement to pay $35 million in penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that it defrauded investors by providing inaccurate performance data. (nyti.ms/1xcIg85)

Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
