PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israeli officials and the antitrust regulator have said they are concerned that Noble Energy Inc, a Houston-based oil company, and its partners, Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration, had a lock on Israeli gas production. (nyti.ms/1Eb3RAV)

* The Russian government said it was forcing five major state-controlled exporters, including the publicly traded energy behemoths Gazprom and Rosneft, to limit their foreign currency holdings to help prop up the ruble. (nyti.ms/1x9KcuR)

* The American economy grew last quarter at its fastest rate in over a decade, providing the strongest evidence to date that the recovery is finally gaining sustained power more than five years after it began. (nyti.ms/1wE0y02)

* A high-profile hack at JPMorgan Chase & Co - to say nothing of monstrous breaches at Sony and Home Depot - has made cyber security a daily concern for executives at big banks and corporations. One partial protection is to take out insurance. (nyti.ms/1GW2F27) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)