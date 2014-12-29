FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 29
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japanese technology company Mixi, once the dominant social network in its consummately internet-connected home market, is rewriting the ending to its story, thanks to a striking act of self-reinvention. Abandoned by most of its users and investors a year ago, Mixi has come storming back in a new field: mobile video gaming. (nyti.ms/1y0nzfj)

* On the New Year's Day, the digital scrapbook Pinterest will start selling ads to marketers, competing with Google , Twitter and Facebook for ad revenue from the biggest consumer brands. (nyti.ms/1CPe6Jo)

* Tex G. Hall, a tribal chief connected to the oil industry, has pushed profits on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. But charges of murder for hire against an associate and accusations of corruption have upended business as usual. (nyti.ms/1ru9p3H)

* The Sony Corp's PlayStation Network had connection problems for a fourth day since hackers attacked the video game network, and the company said on Sunday that service was gradually being restored. (nyti.ms/1vCsahS) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.