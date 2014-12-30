PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Emails and documents filed in court provide a look at the extent to which Morgan Stanley influenced New Century's push into riskier mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1JYW7Ch)

* China has been grappling with a slowing economy, falling property prices and increasingly tight financing conditions. But the country's stock markets have been surging, thanks in large part to regular investors. (nyti.ms/1BfZpLv)

* At least 42 people are known to have died in crashes linked to General Motors defective ignition switch, and both the company and federal safety regulators have come under fire for allowing the danger to linger for more than a decade. But the experience of some accident victims and their families shows that other opportunities to raise public alarm bells - through the legal system - were also lost. (nyti.ms/1xuBaM8)

* As the search for AirAsia's Flight 8501 off the coast of Indonesia entered its third day, aviation experts said the difficulty in locating the wreckage underscored the limitations in how planes are tracked, and showed how little has changed since the last disappearance. (nyti.ms/1y2WQi7) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)