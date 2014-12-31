FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Interviews suggest that Sony - slow to realize the depths of its peril - let its troubles deepen by mounting a public defense only after enormous damage had been done. (nyti.ms/1vFnp79)

* Spurred by a decade-old ignition-switch defect in millions of General Motors vehicles, the auto industry this year has issued more recalls involving old models - those made five or more years ago - than ever before, an analysis of federal recall records by the newspaper shows. (nyti.ms/1x2YGhy)

* Michael Froman, the United States trade representative, is confident he can persuade Congress to approve a long-pending trade agreement that encompasses 12 countries. (nyti.ms/1wzPrQA)

* A team of curators for the Snapchat app, whose messages are meant to disappear after a period of time, will compile photos and videos from users at celebrations this New Year's Eve in cities around the world to create a documentary like presentation. (nyti.ms/1BlEaHX) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.