PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Coach Inc, the New York-based luxury fashion house, said on Tuesday that it would buy Stuart Weitzman, the maker of midrange luxury shoes, for up to $574 million in cash. Coach also said it would retain Weitzman, the company's 72-year-old executive chairman and creative director, to lead the team whose styles have been in high demand on red carpets and in stores. (nyti.ms/1xQuZlK)

* On Tuesday, Intel Corp said the company's work force would better reflect the available talent pool of women and underrepresented minority groups in the United States within five years. If successful, the plan would increase the population of women, blacks, Hispanics and other groups at Intel by at least 14 percent during that period, the company said. (nyti.ms/1wnXEbV)

* The White House on Tuesday made it clear that President Barack Obama would veto a bill authorizing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, setting up an immediate clash with Republicans just as they assume control of Congress. For nearly four years, the Keystone pipeline has been a symbolic flash point in the political war between Republicans and Democrats over energy, climate change and jobs. (nyti.ms/14tLRBX)

* The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an obscure but significant rule change requiring the economic effects of legislation to be included in a bill's official cost to the Treasury. The change on "dynamic scoring" could ease passage of major tax cuts by showing that their impact on economic growth would substantially reduce their cost to the Treasury. (nyti.ms/1w0UOsh)

* In the latest blow to New Jersey, which is still staggering from the recession, Mercedes-Benz USA said on Tuesday that it would move its headquarters to Georgia from Montvale. The German automaker, which is the second-largest corporate employer in Montvale, said the move, scheduled to begin in July, would affect about 1,000 jobs. (nyti.ms/14tN5xh) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)