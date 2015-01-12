PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Irish drug maker Shire Plc has agreed to acquire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion, a deal that will allow it to move on from its botched sale to AbbVie Inc last year. (nyti.ms/1A6WEKm)

* Marquee Brands, a brand acquisition company set up in September by the New York-based private equity firm Neuberger Berman, is set to announce on Monday that it will acquire the Italian luxury shoe label Bruno Magli for about $34 million. (nyti.ms/1C687g0)

* Beer maker Newcastle Brown Ale is trying to steal the buzz from the world's richest advertising event, the Super Bowl, and give it to dozens of other marketers that aren't paying $4.5 million for 30 seconds of commercial time during the game. (nyti.ms/1wNXaff)

* U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday will call for federal legislation intended to force American companies to be more forthcoming when credit card data and other consumer information are lost in an online breach like the kind that hit Sony Corp, Target Corp and Home Depot Inc last year, White House officials said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1DOp0wO)

* Former Federal Prosecutor David A. O'Neil will join as a partner in the Washington office of law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, where he will handle white-collar defense and cybersecurity issues, he said. (nyti.ms/1A6IRDB)