PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
#Funds News
March 17, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Blackstone Group said it had purchased the Willis Tower in Chicago, the second-tallest building in the United States, for about $1.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1DuXRSY)

* Pinterest, an online scrapbooking service, disclosed on Monday that it raised about $367 million in a new round of financing from new and existing investors. (nyti.ms/18Aj1S3)

* In a petition to the Federal Communications Commission, nine broadcasters, including major ones like iHeartMedia, Cox, Emmis Communications and Entercom, requested a waiver to longstanding requirements that stations say on the air when a sponsor or promoter has paid for a piece of programming, like a song. (nyti.ms/1LlJVyW)

* Oil prices fell to six-year lows on Monday in the face of concerns that a glut in the United States was outpacing already brimming storage facilities. Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published a report suggesting that the cartel remained reluctant to intervene to prop up prices. (nyti.ms/1FsPpm4) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

